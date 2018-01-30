South Africa: All Eyes On Bantwana As They Embark On WC Qualification

All eyes will be on the South African U17 Women's National Team (Bantwana) as they attempt to qualify for their second FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Bantwana, who assemble for camp today (Tuesday, 30 January 2018), will take on Morocco on Sunday, 4 February at the Dobsonville Stadium.

Kickoff is at 15h00 and entry is free.

Following the failure of the South African U20 Women's National Team to qualify for the World Cup, all hopes now lie with Bantwana to secure one of the three available slots for the African continent in the women's U17 world cup category.

The tournament will be held in Uruguay, South America, from 20 November to 13 December.

This will be the sixth edition of the competition.

North Korea won the last edition.

South Africa last qualified for the tournament in 2010 in Trinidad and Tobago, with the likes of Jermaine Seoposenwe and Rachel Sebati - who are now with Banyana Banyana - being part of the squad.

Bantwana progressed to the second and final round of qualifiers after defeating Botswana 6-4 (11-6 on aggregate) in the second leg played at the Dobsonville Stadium in December.

The South Africans won 5-2 in the first leg, which took place in Botswana.

Morocco made it to this round following a walkover against Equatorial Guinea, who withdrew from the qualifiers.

South Africa and Morocco got a bye in the preliminary round.

Bantwana head coach, Simphiwe Dludlu, has named a squad of 26 players to face the North Africans.

Dludlu has brought in four new players: defender Lonathemba Mhlongo (Tottenham FC), midfielder Zethembiso Vilakazi (Lindelani FC) as well as strikers Nicole Micheal (University of Johannesburg) and Isabella Ludwig (Randburg FC).

Earlier this month, Dludlu called up a week-long training camp for her squad (Monday, 15 January to Saturday, 20 January 2018).

Bantwana and Morocco, who have already arrived in South Africa, will meet again in the second leg scheduled for the weekend of 16-18 February in Morocco.

SA U17 Women's National Team WC Fixtures:

Sunday, 4 February 2018

South Africa vs Morocco

Dobsonville Stadium

15h00

17 February 2018

Morocco vs South Africa

Stade Boubkar

SA U17 WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM TO FACE MOROCCO:

Goalkeepers:

1.

Kaydee Windvogel

HPC

2. Leigh Brophy UNIVERSITY OF CT

3. Mananki Makhoana SHINNING MOVERS

4. Gugulethu Pitso BLUE BIRDS

Midfielders:

5.

Yenzokuhle Ngubane

SUNFLOWER WFC

6. Lonathemba Mhlongo Tottenham FC

7. Kaylin Jordan HPC/SPURS FC

8. Tatiana Christedis JVW

9. Yolanda Nduli SUNFLOWER WFC

10. Fikile Magama HEROES UNITED

11. Cynthia Makete ALL for 1

Defenders:

12.

Oratile Mokwena

SUNDOWNS

13. Zethembiso Vilakazi LINDELANI FC

14. Miche Minnies SANTOS FC

15. Jessica Wade JVW

16. Karabo Dhlamini SUNDOWNS FC

17. Thubelihle Shamase SUNFLOWER WFC

18. Khunjulwa Mali HPC

19. Sibulele Holweni HPC

20. Sphumelele Shamase SUNFLOWER WFC

21. Chloe Valkin WANDERERS FC

22. Micaela Nunes JVW FC

Strikers:

23.

Thambolinye Mzoneli

SUNFLOWER WFC

24. Nicole Michael University of Johannesburg

25. Thembelihle Masibi DE'SCORPION

26. Isabella Ludwig RANDBURG FC