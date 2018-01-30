Liberia: Weah Stirs Debate On Dual Citizenship

President George Weah has stirred a debate that is likely to last for the rest of his presidency, support and call for dual citizenship in Liberia.

In his State of the Nation Address, the one-week old President Monday expressed disagreement with the issue as emphasized in the Liberian Constitution, and termed same as "being racist and unnecessary."

Based on his conviction that Liberia stands benefit from dual citizenship, the President proffered actions he intends to embark upon in the years to come to address the issue through referendum.

"I therefore strongly recommend and propose that consideration should be given to removing the issue of dual citizenship through the appropriate measures within our laws of amending our laws," President Wean said.

Pres. Weah strongly believes those clauses were placed within the constitution due to threats and fear then by the white, something he thinks that no longer exist in present day realities.

Weah said the country stands more to benefit should the issue of dual citizenship is addressed, as it would allow space to foreign national to become Liberians and make concrete investments in the country.

"However, here in the 21st century, I am of the view that these threat no longer exist and that these conditions have changed. In these circumstances, it is my view to keep such a clause in our constitution it is unnecessary, racist and inappropriate for the position Liberia occupies in the comity of nations," President Weah stressed.

The President said Liberians should have nothing to fear for people of other race becoming citizen of Liberia, noting that once it conforms to the alien and nationality laws of the country, it should be amended to address the issue of dual citizenship in the country.

The Liberian president also frown at the restriction of land ownership to only Liberians, something he thinks has the ability to undermine.

President Weah stated that the restriction of land ownership only to Liberians undermines and impedes the growth and stability of the country progress.

He believes that no foreign investors would be willing to do any tangible investment in the country when they cannot own properties in the country.

"It is incontinence with my pronouncement that Liberia is open for business, while at the same time denying those who will yield our calls to come to Liberia when they are prevented from owning properties because of their lack of being a Liberian," he noted.

Weah's predecessors dared not thread such line which is considered highly volatile and sentimental, let alone being political as well.

Also, Pres. Weah has disclosed he would submit to the legislature for enactment into law some key legislations that would according to him focus on strengthening the country's health and educational sectors.

The Liberian leader further noted his government would also focus on the creation of jobs and the orientation of the youthful population of the country.

He Weah vowed that the improvement of the Liberia's educational system remains paramount under his leadership as president of the country, adding that education is the most powerful tool that can transform any nation.

The Liberian leader indicated e would introduce new legislations and policies that according to him would intended to achieving sustainable economy growth in the country.

"We will introduce new legislations and policies which will be intended to achieve sustainable economy growth, development and expand the agricultural sector," President Wean told Liberians.

The Liberian leader also stated that sustaining peace and stability under his regime would be of very high priority, thus, his government would examine ways on how to improve the country's justice system in order to properly dispense justice to every person within the borders of Liberia.

"We will propose legislation that will be intended to new process and avenues to ensure that all our people are fully reconcile. In terms of security and defense, we will rely on our budgetary allotment to improve our professionals operational and development of the Armed Forces of Liberia and other security agencies," Weah said.

President Weah vowed to embark on what he called a massive roads and highways construction throughout the country so as to achieve and improve the productivities of the country.