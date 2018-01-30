Liberia: Ex-Police Chief Looks Back

Reflecting on his role as head of the Liberian National Police, former Inspector General, Col. Gregory Colemnan has lauded former Liberian President Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for creating the opportunity for him to serve the Liberian people.

In a statement issued Monday, Col. Gregory Coleman said "I was humble and proud to be called on to serve my country and to lead the men and women in blue."

The former Police IG explained the crucialness of the period he took over the helm of power at the LNP, at the time when both the UNMIL transition and elections were upon us.

He said "history was certainly made on the account of our diligence."

President George Weah did not see it fit to keep the former IG in his government as he appointed Patrick Sudue to head the Police. Col. Coleman was one of few officials President Weah asked to remain in office until further notice.

"As the Inspector General, I learnt so much. But the single most important thing I'm taking away is that, the Liberian people are resilient and have the capacity to adjust and adapt to changes that will bring improvement in their lives."

Coleman hoped he did not disappoint Madam Sirleaf while serving the Liberian people, adding "leadership is a privilege no a right."

Accordingly, Coleman said that his passion to serve comes from deep within saying "I hope to continue to avail myself whenever an opportunity knocks to serve you all again."

He thanked the men and women in uniform for the selflessness and compassion with which they perform their duties.

"To my officers, the bravest men and women in blue, daily carrying out acts of selflessness, compassion and proven dedication to country, I say thank you for serving alongside with me and allowing me to lead you," he said.

He reminded men and women of the LNP that being a police office is about serving and protecting.

Col. Coleman said, "As you all know, it was God who guided me, and with his grace my journey to this position was a direct result of hard work as I came up through the ranks and files. I believe if you work hard and remain professionally committed to the call of duty" for the Liberian people, you too will also succeed."

He also commended international partners for their continuous partnership.