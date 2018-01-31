30 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Buhari's AU Outing, Pass Mark for Anti-Graft Agency'

Photo: Presidency Nigeria/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Charles Kumolu

Lagos — The League of Patriotic Lawyers has said President Muhammadu Buhari's speech on anti-corruption crusade at the African Union, AU, summit in Ethiopia showed that the world has acknowledged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is truly prosecuting the war against graft.

Briefing newsmen Tuesday in Lagos, Chairman of the group, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu said Buhari's outing was a pass mark for Nigeria's anti-graft agency.

His words: "Allowing President Muhammadu Buhari to speak and head a session on anti-corruption crusade at the conference is a glowing tribute to the EFCC's determination to tackle corruption.

Indeed, Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to African Transformation, which was the topic of discussion, was very apt.

"We urge President Buhari to ensure that this fight is taken seriously. We also urge him not to allow any attempt at frustrating the anti-corruption team and its leadership.

"Worthy of note and to be addressed is the very incisive letter by ex-President Obasanjo which was written from his Ota fortress to President Buhari.

"The league wants the President to declare the criminal elements among Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group. We want the President to address the issue of true federalism like restructuring, devolution of power, fiscal federalism, and state police before the next election in 2019."

