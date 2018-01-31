Nigeria: WHO to Assist in Rebuilding Destroyed Health Facilities in Borno

Maiduguri — The World Health Organisation (WHO) has indicated its readiness to assist in rebuilding destroyed health facilities in troubled Borno State.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Monday during the donation of 12 motorcycles towards enhancing disease control and surveillance in the Boko Haram ravaged state, the WHO Country Representative for Nigeria, Dr. Wondimagegnehu Alemu, said with the return of peace to the troubled state, it was ripe to move into the stage of rehabilitation of destroyed health facilities in the state.

He said the objective of saving lives has been achieved in the state, noting that the donation of the motorcycles was to assist in reaching difficult terrains with health care.

On the achievements in the health care sector, Alemu said: "I would say a big change has been achieved. Is it enough? I do not think it is enough yet because there is still needs which have not been met."

According to him, "With the stabilisation of peace, what is next is the rebuilding of facilities, and providing on regular basis those things needed. We have made tremendous impact on the life-saving front."