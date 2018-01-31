Nigeria: 5 in 10 Nigerians Say Couples Should Be Social Media Friends, Survey Finds

Fifty five percent of respondents in a Daily Trust Survey shows that Nigerians feels that couples should be friends on social media.

In a society moved by online interactions, the social media has quickly become a personal diary for many, as such debate abounds whether or not it's a good idea to be friends with one's spouse on social networks.

The Survey on "Should couples be friends on social media?"

The online survey which had a total number of 152 respondents had started on 01/09/2018 and closed on 01/16/2018 on Daily Trust website.

The 55 percent makes up 83 respondents who said couples should be friends on social media.

However, 49 respondents making up 32 percent are opposed to the idea of couples should be social media buddies. They voted "couples shouldn't be friends on social media, While 20 respondents that makes up 13 percent are "indifferent".

