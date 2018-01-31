Nigeria/Sudan: 2018 CHAN - Eagles Will Beat Sudan Tomorrow

Photo: CAF

Chan 2018 - Nigeria.

A former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Gbenga Elegbeleye has said the Super Eagles have what it takes to defeat their opponents, Sudan in the Semifinal of the ongoing Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Elegbeleye said this on Tuesday while speaking at the sideline of the ceremony in honour of Nigeria's four representatives at the forthcoming Winter Olympics by the Korean Embassy in Abuja.

"We will beat Sudan in the Semifinals and reach the final", he said.

He expressed delights over the general performance of the team, insisting that the boys were good enough to win the championship.

"I am specially delighted with my boy, Dayo Ojo who has been very outstanding so far. All the members of the team are equally doing great."

The sports administrator stressed that the team's performance at CHAN showed that the country's league was improving.

"The league is not where it used to be. I give kudos to the League Management Company for a great job so far."

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting the national teams.