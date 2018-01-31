Nigeria: Govt Announces Special Funds for Tertiary Health Facilities

The Federal Government yesterday announced special intervention funds for tertiary and specialist hospitals in the country.

The Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, made this known at the opening ceremony of the National Executive Council Meeting of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja.

Adewole said each teaching hospital would get N300 million, Federal Medical Centres N120 million each, while each Fistula Centre and Specialist Hospital would receive N120 million to improve healthcare delivery.

He said beyond the intervention in the federal facilities, the Federal Government would also make a special intervention at hospitals in each zone of the six geo-political zones in the country.

"In our 2018 budget proposal we plan to install chemotherapy centres in all federal facilities and the government is building capacity for surgical oncology across the country.

"Each of the centres will have a capacity for either cardiac or renal cancer treatment, but Maiduguri has opted for trauma centre in addition to the cardiac or renal.

"As we move on things will get better for the hospitals offering more opportunities for training," he said.

The minister enjoined the medical doctors and healthcare workers to join politics to improve their working condition and facilities.

Earlier, Dr Ogechukwu Chinaka, National President of NARD, said the meeting was critical because it provided avenue for the key stakeholders to harmonise ideas on funding the health sector.

He said the meeting was themed: "Making Nigerian hospitals work better: A national imperative". (NAN)