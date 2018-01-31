30 January 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda Replaces Isimba Hydopower Dam Engineer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Barigaba

The Uganda government has hired French firm Artelia Eau & Environment to complete the supervision of construction works at one of its flagship hydropower dams, the 183MW Isimba at a cost of $4 million over the remaining seven months of the project.

The World Bank-backed Artelia will work in association with local firm KKATT Consult Ltd, taking over from Indian consultant Energy Infratech Pvt Ltd, whose contract expired last September and was not renewed after a series of errors at both Isimba and Karuma projects.

Structural integrity

Government utility firm Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL) had said the errors could compromise the structural integrity of the projects if left unrectified.

Just last month, the UEGCL cited quality control issues in concrete mix, design and lining of the tunnel as fresh areas for concern at the 600MW Karuma hydropower project, while at Isimba, there were cracks that caused a leakage, leading to flooding in the powerhouse and destroying the coffer dam.

UEGCL chief executive officer Harrison Mutikanga said the flooding was due to inadequate quality assurance and control on site.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August. "Isimba is 75 per cent complete. We are on target to complete it come end of August 2018," said Mr Mutikanga.

The latest Auditor General's report of December 2017 had noted that Energy Infratech was still on site at Isimba more than four months since its 40-month contract expired.

Inexperienced personnel

The Auditor General John Muwanga notes that Energy Infratech lacked capacity and experienced personnel to supervise the works, which resulted in "poor concrete quality on site, cracking, cold joints, honey-combing and failed concrete repairs" which may lead to high maintenance costs for the project in the future.

Mr Mutikanga referred us to the Minister of Energy on the Indian firm's status but our efforts to obtain comment from Energy Minister Irene Muloni were unsuccessful.

Artelia has global experience in supervising design and construction works for large hydropower projects, such as the World Bank-funded 80MW Rusumo hydropower dam on River Kagera, a tripartite project between Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi; Inga Dam 1 and II in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bagatelle in Mauritius, Felou in Mali, New Fulaidj in Oman, Nam Ngun III/IV in Laos and Delsi in Ecuador.

Uganda

Govt Confirms Presence of Haemorrhagic Fevers

After initial denials, officials from Uganda's Ministry of Health have confirmed the twin outbreak of Crimean-Congo… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.