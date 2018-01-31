The second last step towards the 2019 Cricket World Cup takes place next month when Namibia hosts the World Cricket League Division 2 in Windhoek from 8 to 15 February.

The top two nations will go through to the final World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in March, and with six strong nations competing, the competition will be fierce.

Besides Namibia the other competing nations are Kenya, Canada, Oman, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

Namibia, Kenya, UAE and Nepal finished in the bottom four of the World Cricket League Championship which was completed last year and will now get a second chance to try and qualify for the World Cup. The top four teams in the WCL Championship - the Netherlands, Scotland, Hong Kong and Papua new Guinea - all qualified directly for the final qualifier in Zimbabwe.

They are joined by Canada and Oman who were promoted from the WCL Division 3.

All the teams will provide tough opposition and all have, in fact, already beaten Namibia.

Oman provided a shock at the 2015 T20 World Cup Qualifiers when they pipped Namibia to the post to qualify for the T20 World Cup, while Canada have also beaten Namibia in the WCL Championship before.

Kenya, Nepal and UAE also all beat Namibia in last year's WCL Championship when Namibia finished bottom of the log with only three wins from 14 matches.

The Namibian selectors have, however, named a strong squad for the tournament and with home ground advantage they will fancy their chances of reaching the final to qualify for Zimbabwe.

The team is captained by the experienced all rounder Sarel Burger, and includes a strong batting and bowling line-up as well as several first rate all-rounders.

The batting line-up features established batsmen like Burger, Stephen Baard, LP van der Westhuizen, Jean Bredenkamp, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck and Christi Viljoen, and up and coming young batsmen like Zane Green and Lohan Louwrens, the latter who just returned from the u19 Cricket World Cup where he captained Namibia.

The bowlers include Burger, Frylinck, JJ Smit, Viljoen, Williams and the two spinners Bernard Scholtz and Petrus Burger, with the latter also representing Namibia at the u19 Cricket World Cup.

There are three wicket keepers in the squad, namely JP Kotze, Zane Green and Lohan Louwrens, and several all-rounders, including Burger, Williams, Frylinck and Viljoen.

Namibia has also been strengthened with the inclusion of experienced all rounder Christi Viljoen, who has been playing club cricket in New Zealand for the past few years, as well as top order batsman Jean Bredenkamp, who has now finally been issued a passport.

Some of the unlucky players to miss out on the final selection to the squad include pace bowler Tangeni Lungameni and off spinner Danie van Schoor.

Namibia's preparations have gone well as they have been in great form in the South African CSA competition.

They are currently second on the log in the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup competition after winning five of their six matches to date, while they are third on the CSA One Day Challenge log after winning four and losing two matches.

Namibian captain Sarel Burger told icc-cric.com said they were well prepared an looking forward to the tournament.

"Preparations have been going well, we are currently still busy in our Cricket South Africa competition in which we have been doing really well. We hope that we can carry this momentum into ICC World Cricket League Division 2. Players are understanding their roles in the team and players are taking more responsibility, so that is really exciting to see.

"Qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier is only the first step, but it would be the reward for exceptional hard work for a long period of time. This qualification process started a couple of years ago, and it would be of huge benefit to cricket in Namibia if we were to qualify."

The Namibia squad is as follows:

Sarel Burger (captain), Jean Bredenkamp, Stephan Baard, Petrus Burger, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, JP Kotze, Lohan Louwrens, Bernhard Scholtz, JJ Smit, LP van der Westhuizen, Christi Viljoen and Craig Williams.