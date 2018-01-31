30 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Newbies Ready to 'Swim With KPL Sharks'

By Cellestine Olilo

Newcomers Vihiga United and Wazito have trained their sights on a successful season in the Kenyan Premier League.

The 2018 Kenyan Premier League season kicks off this Saturday in what promises to be another exciting year in Kenyan football. Despite having no title sponsors and a broadcast partner, the Kenyan Premier League is out to complete preparations to ensure that the league kicks off as planned.

Vihiga finished top while Wazito were second in the National Super League last year to gain automatic promotion into the top flight and are now ready to swim with the big boys in the top tier.

Vihiga will be under the stewardship of Edward Manoah, who was reappointed to the position two weeks ago, while Wazito will be under the tutelage of former Gor Mahia assistant coach Frank Ouna.

The 18 clubs currently on the league organisers' rota for the season have been engrossed in intense preseason training over the last five weeks while setting targets for the new season.

The top flight clubs have also been busy bolstering their respective squads during the current transfer window which slams shut at midnight today, bringing in new personnel to help them achieve their set objectives this year.

Manoah says that he would like to see the club flourish in the top flight just like they did in the second tier, and that the team's technical bench has been working on the team as they aim to make an immediate impact in the top flight.

"I will work hard to ensure the team performs well in the KPL. My target is to finish among the top five teams," Manoah told Nation Sport.

KESI, OPUTI SIGN

Vihiga have roped in 11 players, including striker Andrew Murunga from Kakamega Homeboyz, striker Michael Isabwa (Kariobangi Sharks FC) and goalkeepers Godfrey Oputi (Palos FC) and Ali Kesi (Kakamega Homeboyz FC).

Wazito on the other hand have snapped up the AFC Leopards duo of midfielder Harun Nyakha and goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe as well as Ivorian Emmanuel Tienan who was previously with MOSCA.

The club has appointed former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards goalkeeper trainer Iddi Salim.

"We went through so many challenges in the NSL but this year we are coming in to compete and show that we are a good side. The players are very determined and it is now time to show that we can compete at this level," Ouna said.

