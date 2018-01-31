Nigeria: Sports Community Gives Deji Tinubu Befitting Farewell

It was a special gathering of who-is-who in the sporting fraternity yesterday as former Special Adviser on Sports to Lagos State Governor, Late Ayodeji Tinubu, was laid to rest.

Although the atmosphere was solemn, tributes and eulogies from eminent personalities led by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his counterpart from Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and wife of Nigeria's Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo at the event was assurance that the departed sports commentator, will find peaceful rest in the Lord.

Before the burial, a Funeral service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, 'City of David', Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Lagos State Sports Commission led by its Chairman, Dr Kwesu Tandoh and staff of the commission came in full force to honour their immediate past chairman who slumped and died while playing a novelty five-a-side football match with some members of the state executive council at the Jubilee Chalets in Epe last week Thursday.

African Footballer of the Year recipient, Victor Nosa Ikpeba, former Super Eagles goalkeepers Peter Rufai and Ike Shorunmu, former Captain of D'Tigers, Ayodeji Olumide and Nigeria's first Sports Radio FM owner, Dr. Larry Izamoje and foremost football historisn, Kunle Solaja were amongst the heavyweight of the sports industry in the country who were physically present at the burial.

Members of the Nigerian Football Supporters Club among others were also on hand to give the departed football analyst a rousing farewell.

In his tribute, Ogun State Governor, Amosun recalled the passion the deceased had for football and sports in general.

"The last time I saw Deji was when he came for Segun Odegbami's 10th anniversary of his sports academy‎ at Wasimi Orile via Abeokuta late last year.

"He was happy that with the support that I have given to the legend in his pet project. I assured him that when next he visits, the school would have been transformed from what he has saw. Little did I know that Deji will answer the final call on January 25 which happen to be my birthday. Deji was full of life and had a deep passion for football," Amosun recalled.

In his sermon, Pastor in Charge of RCCG, City of David, Idowu Iluyomade, said Deji was a perfect gentleman and a pillar, who contributed in no small way in building the h‎ouse of God and urged the congregation to emulate his virtue.