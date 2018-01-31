30 January 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Aarasd´s Ga in France Is Committed to Continue Its Support to the Saharawi People and Promote Initiatives for the Respect of Hhrr in Western Sahara

Paris — The General Assembly of the Association of Friends of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in France (AARSD) expressed on Sunday its willingness to continue its cooperation with the Sahrawi refugee camps and to undertake new initiatives in favor of respect for human rights in the occupied territories of Western Sahara.

The Annual General Meeting held in Gonfreville l'Orcher (North of France) from Friday to Sunday was attended by a Saharawi delegation headed by the representative of the Frente POLISARIO in France, Ubbi Buchraya and the member of the Saharawi Parliament, Chabba Seini, invited by AARASD .

In the document that closed the work of the GA, the association stressed that it follows "closely" the application of the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), and the opinion of Advocate General Wathelet on the invalidity of the fisheries agreement Morocco- European Union.

In the same regard, the members of the GA said they hoped that "very quickly" there would be "significant" progress in the resumption of negotiations between Morocco and the POLISARIO under the auspices of the United Nations.

The AARASD General Assembly, which brought together some 60 members and several representatives of local committees and friendly associations, was held in this commune at the invitation of Mayor Alban Bruneau, said the statement and in the presence of Deputy Jean-Paul Lecoq and many local officials and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress of Algeria (APN), Abdelhamid Si Afif, among others. SPS

