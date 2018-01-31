South Africa: #CapeWatergate - Sadtu Raises Fears About Impact On Schools

Photo: @MyWaterMeter/Twitter

Water collection points set up in Cape Town in preparation for Day Zero.

With Day Zero just 16 days away, SADTU Western Cape has expressed anxiety over the effects of the water crisis on schools.



The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) has described the Western Cape government as incompetent, claiming it was leaving schools to fend for themselves and expecting schools to develop their own water management plans.

The Western Cape Government has in turn warned SADTU against "spreading misinformation and creating panic".

At a press conference on Tuesday, Jonavon Rustin, Provincial Secretary of SADTU, said schools in affluent areas have already been asking parents to send five litres of water with their children to schools on alternating days.

But this was unrealistic in poorer schools. "If you do not have a car, how are you going to carry five litres of water every other day with your school bag?" he asked.

The union fears that Day Zero - which was moved back on Tuesday by four days to 16 April - could lead to a disaster in the education system, which will mostly affect working-class households.

For instance, if limits are placed on the number of toilets used at schools that have large numbers of children, it could have...