31 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kalonzo - We Were Held Hostage While Raila Was Taking Oath

Photo: File photo/The Nation
Kalonzo Musyoka.
By Hilary Kimuyu

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who inexplicably missed the swearing in of Raila Odinga as the people's 'president', has introduced a new twist to his no show at the event.

In an audio recording, which has been doing rounds on social media, Musyoka claims he and Nasa co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula were held hostage at an undisclosed location before they could reach the venue of the swearing in.

In his account, at the time their entire security detail had been withdrawn by the government.

"When I left my residence at around 11am I had communicated with my colleagues and we agreed to meet and proceed to Uhuru Park. However, we didn't get there. Myself, Wetungula and Mudavadi, because we didn't have bodyguards, we found ourselves held hostage in one room. That is what happened," he recounted.

He also narrated how earlier in the day, while he was still at his Karen residence, his security detail was withdrawn both from his city home and his rural home in Seikuru.

Regardless, he maintains that his absence should not be interpreted as a changed of heart on his part and that he is ready to take the oath office at an appropriate time.

Musyoka also reiterated that the Nasa leadership remains united.

