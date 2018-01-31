Photo: allafrica.com

The picture of two women believed to be in a same-sex relationship has been circulating on social media.

Police in Lusaka have launched investigations in the matter in which pictures of two girls believed to be in a same sex relationship have been circulating on social media.

Police spokesperson Ester Katongo says according to Section 158 subsection 1 and 2 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia, it is an offence for people of the same sex to engage in an intimate relationship or sexual affair.

She says Section 158 (2) states that any female who, whether in public or private ,commits any act of gross indecency with a female child or person , or procures a female child or person to commit any act of gross indecency with her , or attempts to procure the commission of any such act by any female person with herself or another female child or person whether in public or private, commits a felony.

Ms Katongo adds that any person convicted of this offence is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years and a maximum sentence of fourteen years.

She further states that Section 155 (a) of the Penal Code under Unnatural Offences, criminalizes canal knowledge against the order of nature and anyone found guilty is liable to imprisonment for a term not less than fifteen years while the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

Ms Katongo says Police officers from the Cybercrime unit have since instituted investigations in the matter involving the two girls.

She has appealed to people with information that may be helpful in the investigations to report to any nearest Police Station so that perpetrators are brought to book.