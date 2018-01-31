Uganda: Sanjay Farm, UCA Partner for Cricket Cranes Build-Up Tour

Kampala — A busy schedule looms for the Cricket Cranes and Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) have opted to take the bull by its horns in preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League (WCL) Division IV in Malaysia as well as the Africa Twenty20 Cup in Rwanda.

To get the preparations started, a provisional squad of 17 will tour Qatar and India for invaluable match practice and exposure as they try to execute what they have been doing in training, thanks to UCA's partnership with Cricket Sanjay Farm's Swetal Desai.

On the backdrop of Roger Mukasa and Charles Waiswa's involvement with the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Select Team that toured India last year, Desai was overwhelmingly impressed by the pair's talent and pledged to support the development of cricket in Uganda.

UCA chairman Bashir Ansasiira travelled to India for a special meeting with Desai on December 26 last year and the two high caliber personalities fixed the tour for next month (February 17-23).

Team's potential

Cricket Cranes Team Manager Jackson Kavuma, who alongside CEO Justine Ligyalingi and Operations Manager Martin Ondeko finalised the tour arrangements, said the purpose of this tour was not only to test the team's potential.

"We are indebted to Cricket Sanjay Farm and Desai who are going to facilitate a bigger portion of our budget," said Kavuma.

"The purpose of the tour is to also unleash cricketing skills in the remote part of South Gujarat and it will also hopefully open new dimensions for Uganda cricket."

Before heading to India, coach Steve Tikolo and his men will camp in Qatar for a series of T20 and 50-over rubbers against the national side that is littered with classy players from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

SQUAD TO QATAR, INDIA

Batsmen: Roger Mukasa, Hamu Kayondo, Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Simon Ssesaazi, Shahzad Kamal, Lloyd Patternot

All Rounders: Deus Muhumuza, Brian Masaba, Frank Nsubuga, Kenneth Waiswa, Irfan Afridi Riazat Shah

Wicket-Keeper: Fred Achelam

Spinner: Henry Ssenyondo

Pace Bowlers/Seamers: Charles Waiswa, Trevor Bukenya, Bilal Hassan

Reserves: Emmanuel Isaneez, Steven Wabwose.