Uganda: Africell Run to Spearhead Needy Children Fundraiser for Five Years

In collaboration with Lango Development Forum (LDF), a non-governmental body in Lango sub-region, Africell Uganda have committed to an annual marathon to raise money for supporting bright but needy children across region.

To make it a reality, LDF and Africell will team up with business communities and other stakeholders to ensure livelihoods of the disadvantaged are improved.

And to get the project started, Africell, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, have committed themselves to facilitate the Lango Education Run for five years.

According to the Africell Public Relations Officer Edgar Karamagi, the money raised during the mini-marathon and other runs will be used to pay school fees and provide scholastic materials to the identified children as a way of boosting education standards in the region.

"Africell Uganda believes in helping communities in distress and those who are underprivileged," said Karamagi soon after the Lango Education Run 2018 that was won by police officer Constable Kokoi Premina and held at Lira Golf Course.

"Education is part of humanity and helping is a good cause that is part of our vision to give back to the community where we do our business."

Minister of Lands Betty Amongi, who was the guest of honour, contributed Shs7m to the cause and highlighted that sports is uniting factor that will help solve several fundamental issues including those of education in the region. At least 70 students have been catered for by LDF todate.

200 participants

The charity event that saw over 200 participants compete in the 5km, 10km and 20km races was flagged off by the Bishop of Lango Diocese Alfred Olwa under the theme 'Run to educate a bright but needy Lango child'.

On day that saw Paralympics gold medalist David Emong take part, Constable Premina, who is attached to Lira Central Police Station, stole the show enroute to winning the 10km event and she was fittingly rewarded with a gold medal and other goodies by Africell.

The telecommunications company has over the years been involved in community activities that promote the welfare of disadvantage communities.