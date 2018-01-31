30 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia-Eligible Moussa Njie Injured for Six Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia Football Federation target Moussa Njie is out injured for six months.

The Norwegian-born, also eligible to play for Gambia through his parents, won't be back to the pitch till in July after going under the knife.

Njie had his ankle operated after struggling with it for a while and will possibly miss the entire spring season which comes as a major blow for Norwegian premier league club Stabaek BK who're reliant on the winger's pace in attack.

The 22-year-old likened to Brazil's Neymar in style and individual brilliance on the ball, featured twenty-two times for Stabaek, nineteen of those from the starting line-up.

Last term, he netted four times in twenty-eight cameos.

Moussa is interesting the Gambia FA who are ardent on seeing him to commit to the Scorpions amid overtures from Norway.

Gambia

'Former President Solicited Bribes From MGI Telecom' Dr. Njogu Bah

Evidence before the 'Janneh' Commission by the former Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service Dr. Njogu Bah,… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.