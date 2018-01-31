Gambia-Eligible Moussa Njie Injured for Six Months

Gambia Football Federation target Moussa Njie is out injured for six months.

The Norwegian-born, also eligible to play for Gambia through his parents, won't be back to the pitch till in July after going under the knife.

Njie had his ankle operated after struggling with it for a while and will possibly miss the entire spring season which comes as a major blow for Norwegian premier league club Stabaek BK who're reliant on the winger's pace in attack.

The 22-year-old likened to Brazil's Neymar in style and individual brilliance on the ball, featured twenty-two times for Stabaek, nineteen of those from the starting line-up.

Last term, he netted four times in twenty-eight cameos.

Moussa is interesting the Gambia FA who are ardent on seeing him to commit to the Scorpions amid overtures from Norway.