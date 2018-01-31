Gambia: Construction of Market in Progress At Sittanunku Village

The construction of women's market at Sittanunku Village, Upper Nuimi District, by Jerreh Sittanunku Development Association (JSDA) is progressing, JSDA chairman said.

Sanusi Darboe said if not for the intermittent delays in gathering funds, the construction, which began in December last year, is going smoothly, thanks to the support of the village youth and women.

Sittanunku is at the centre of villages all of which do not have market.

"Therefore, we embark on market construction not only for Sittanunku but for the other villages as well for they can also bring their agricultural produce and other products to the marketfor sale," Mr Darboe said.

Since its inception, three years ago, JSDA brought some notable developments to Sittanunku such as facilitating the repairs of the damaged borehole of the village, constructed two public toilets at the village and contributed to the fencing of the village cemetery.

On the area of education, annually JSDA awards prizes to the best students of Sittanunku Basic Cycle and Senior Secondary School.

"All of these are financed from our members' monthly contributions," JSDA chairman said, adding that so far, the ongoing construction of the market is entirely financed through the monthly membership contribution.

JSDA Secretary General Lamin Jahateh said the association is a legally registered non-profit and non-partisan community development organisation. It has a board of advisers consisting of some distinguished and eminent personalities of Sittanunku.

The aims and objectives of JSDA include supporting socio-economic development of Nuimi Sittanunku village in all areas including education, health, agriculture, culture and sports.

Mr Jahateh said the association has a strategic plan which guides its development interventions in the short and medium terms.

The market construction is part of the strategic plan to help address the challenge that women of Sittanunku and surrounding villages face in marketing their perishable agricultural produce.

The head of the market construction committee, Lamin Fatty, said now that the building process is progressing to finishing stage, support is needed to complete it.

At least sixteen (16) packets of corrugated iron sheets is needed as well as timber, paints and additional bags of cement, they said.

"We would be grateful of any support in the completion of the market," Mr Fatty said.