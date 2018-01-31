31 January 2018

South Africa: Wits Workers Threaten to Make University 'Ungovernable' in Fight for Higher Wages

By Nkateko Mabasa

A workers' strike at Wits University has entered its second week with negotiations between unions and management in deadlock.

Workers at Wits University have threatened to make the institution ungovernable if their demands for a 10% increase in salary and improved working conditions are not met.

On Sunday, the unions had agreed with Wits on a compromise of a 7% increase for senior management and a 9.2% on lowest earners in the grades 16 and 17 levels. Furthermore, medical aid and night shift compensation were on the table for demands.

On Monday morning the unions went into a meeting to formalise and sign on the agreed terms. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) reached a deadlock with university management over the details of the workers' demands.

The meeting with the university lasted the entire day and ended in a stalemate. Unions kept adding more demands for workers, although workers were becoming frustrated by the wait and secrecy. "How long does signing a document take?" one worker said.

"Negotiations continued yesterday and some headway was made. However, no agreement has yet been reached," said Buhle...

