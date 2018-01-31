Africa: AU XXXth Summit of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa Works Concludes

Addis Ababa — The works of the Thirtieth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) wrapped up on Monday with the commitment of African leaders to seek institutional reforms and strengthen the unity of the continent.

At the end of the summit, on the theme "Win the fight against corruption: a sustainable path for the transformation of Africa", the current president of the AU, Paul Kagame, reaffirmed his commitment to continue the process of institutional reforms of the continental organization.

He also expressed his determination to work for African integration to encourage the continent's development.

In addition, other decisions were adopted at this 30th Conference of Heads of State and Government, in particular the one related to the Sahrawi-Moroccan conflict.

The Summit adopted by consensus a decision to promote the revitalization of the negotiation process between Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) to achieve a lasting solution to the conflict in Western Sahara, which is consistent with the charter and spirit of the relevant decisions of the former Organization of African Unity (OAU), the African Union (AU) and the United Nations.

The President of the Republic, Mr. Brahim Ghali, participated in the Summit, leading an important delegation comprising of Mohamed Salem Uld Salek, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the SADR, Fatma El Mehdi, Saharawi Union Women SG, Edda Brahim Hmeim Minister of Economic Development, Hamdi Mayara Jalil, Delegate Minister in Charge of African Affairs, Abdati Breika, Adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, Lam-màn Baali, Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to of the African Union.SPS