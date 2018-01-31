Morocco: AU Thirtieth Summit Calls for Resumption of Direct Negotiations Between Its Two Members Sadr and Morocco

Addis Ababa — The final statment that closed the Thirtieth Summit of the African Union (AU), held on the 28th and 29th of January in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, specifically called for the resumption of direct negotiations between its two member states, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and the Kingdom of Morocco.

According to the aforementioned communiqué, these direct negotiations, without prior conditions and sponsored by the AU and the UN, must lead to a solution to the conflict in Western Sahara, in accordance with the resolutions of the Organization of African Unity, the AU and the UN, regarding affair.

The African bloc maintained that it is willing to reactivate, if necessary, the Committee of African Heads of State and Government, at a time that demanded full collaboration with its envoy for Western Sahara, Joaquim Chissano, as well as with the UN envoy. , Horst Kohler.

In the same line, the AU, called Morocco as a member state, apart from allowing the creation of an independent mechanism to observe the situation of human rights, it is also urgent to allow the return to El Aaiún and Western Sahara in general, to the Mission of Observers of the UA. SPS