30 January 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Efforts in Eradicating Harmful Practices

Keren — The Ministry of Health branch in the Anseba region reported that commendable effort is being exerted in eradicating harmful practices and environmental sanitation.

At an activity assessment meeting conducted on 25 and 26 January in Keren, the head of the ministry branch, Dr. Kesetebrhan Solomon indicated that the sub-zones of Asmat and Habero have proclaimed FGM free and 157 villages have become beneficiaries of latrines.

Dr. Keseteberhan also said that compared to 2017 and beyond the prevalence of malaria has been reduced by 32%, 87% out of 246 TB patients have been cured, pre and post natal treatment in health facilities increased by 54% and that attests to the strong effort exerted.

As part of expansion health facilities in the region, Dr. Kesetebrhan stated that waiting rooms for pregnant women were constructed at the Hamelmalo health center, Elaberet community hospital, Halib-Mentel health station.

More over, two ambulances have been provided to health facilities in Adi-Tekelezan and Gengeren and solar power to health facilities that lack electric power supply.

