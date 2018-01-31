Eritrea: Investment On Human Resources Development - Continuous Process

Asmara — The Dean of Hamelmalo College of Agriculture, Mr. Semere Amlesom said that investment on human resources development is a continuous process. Mr. Semere made the comment at an interview he conducted recently with Erina.

Indicating that economic and agricultural development depends on skilled human resources, Mr. Semere pointed out that the Hamelmalo College of Agriculture is playing its due part in the effort to ensure food security in the country.

Mr. Semere also stated that the college beyond its diploma and first degree programs has introduced post graduate programs in the 2012/2013 academy year in the fields of study of livestock development, seeds production, land resource and environment, vegetables and fruits development as well as seeds control.

In the effort to replace foreign lecturers, Mr. Semere reiterated that the college in the past five years has graduated 43 students in master degree and are expected to fill the gap.

Mr. Semere further noted that the college is working to strengthen cooperation with regional universities and colleges as well as with other research and development centers and that so far the college is providing doctorate education in partnership with Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, the UK, India and Japan.