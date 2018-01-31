Sudan: FVP Informed On Outcome of Justice Minister's Visit to While Nile and Red Sea States

Khartoum — The Fisrt Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed of outcome of visits of Justice Minister to White Nile and Red Sea States as well as performance of the Ministry.

This came when he met at the Council of Ministers Tuesday the Justice Minister, Dr Idris Jameel who said in press statements that the meeting tackled issues of provision houses for legal advisers in the State in coordination with government s of states.

He said he laid during his visit to the White Nile State a foundation stone for houses of legal advisers in the State.

He added he also launched premises of Legal Administration in the Red Sea State and laid foundation stone for houses of legal advisers there.

Dr Jameel stated the meeting tackled how to provide legal aid to Sudanese nationals abroad.