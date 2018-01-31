30 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour - President of the Republic Met Desalegn and Farmajo On Sideline of AU Summit

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said the President of the Republic met on fringes of the 30th ordinary AU Summit in Addis Ababa with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn.

Prof. Ghandour said in press statements at Khartoum Airport that the meeting bilateral relations and outcome of meeting of Foreign Ministers of the two countries which took place in Khartoum recently.

He added the meeting also discussed project of establishment of economic community for countries of Horn of Africa and that the Foreign Ministers of the Two Countries were directed to speed up implementation of the project.

The Foreign Minister added that the President of the Republic also met with President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdalla Farmajo and discussed bilateral relations.

He further added the two Presidents directed Foreign Ministers of the two countries to form a committee and to hold meeting in last week of the coming February in Khartoum.

The Minister stated that Presidents Al-Bashir and Farmajo also discussed project of establishment of economic community for countries of Horn of Africa.

