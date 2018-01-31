30 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: African Ambassadors Briefed On FAO Conference to Be Hosted By Sudan

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem briefed at premises of the Ministry Tuesday African Ambassadors accredited to Sudan on Sudan hosting the FAO's 30th regional Conference which will run from 19-23 of next February.

The meeting was addressed by Undersecretary of Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Badr-Eddin Al-Sheikh and FAO representative resident in Khartoum. The speakers indicated to importance of the Conference to Africa and urged African countries to participate by a high -profile delegations.

At the end of the meeting official invitations for participation were handed over to ambassadors. The Conference will be attended by African Ministers of Agriculture as well as FAO Director-General.

