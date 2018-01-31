Nigeria/Sudan: 2018 CHAN - Eagles Vow to Beat Sudan to Final

Photo: CAF

Chan 2018 - Nigeria.

Home-based Super Eagles have said the target for them is to reach the final of the 2018 CHAN at the expense of Sudan in Marrekesh with skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa adding that another win will mean more bonuses for the team.

Nigeria and Sudan will clash for the first time in this tournament tonight, with the winners reaching the championship game in Casablanca on Sunday.

Sudan got to the semis when they hosted the competition in 2011, while Nigeria did same at the 2014 edition in South Africa.

In Morocco, the CHAN Eagles dumped Angola 2-1 in the quarter-final, while Sudan upset tournament favourites Zambia 1-0.

Both Coach Salisu Yusuf and skipper Ezenwa have agreed the target now is to reach the final.

"It has been a long journey for the team, now we are in the semi-final and God willing, we want to be in the final," said Coach Yusuf.

"We know the importance of this game and there is no pressure on this team," added Ezenwa, whose heroics against Angola in the quarter-finals earned him the Man of the Match award.

"I'm there for the team as the leader of the team. We are set for Sudan tomorrow (today)," he affirmed.

The Enyimba goalkeeper also confirmed the team have been paid their win-bonuses and they now want to win more games so as to have more cash in their pockets.

"We have been paid our bonuses and we are hoping to get more money in our pockets by winning more games," he said.