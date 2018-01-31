31 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Sudan: 2018 CHAN - Eagles Vow to Beat Sudan to Final

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: CAF
Chan 2018 - Nigeria.

Home-based Super Eagles have said the target for them is to reach the final of the 2018 CHAN at the expense of Sudan in Marrekesh with skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa adding that another win will mean more bonuses for the team.

Nigeria and Sudan will clash for the first time in this tournament tonight, with the winners reaching the championship game in Casablanca on Sunday.

Sudan got to the semis when they hosted the competition in 2011, while Nigeria did same at the 2014 edition in South Africa.

In Morocco, the CHAN Eagles dumped Angola 2-1 in the quarter-final, while Sudan upset tournament favourites Zambia 1-0.

Both Coach Salisu Yusuf and skipper Ezenwa have agreed the target now is to reach the final.

"It has been a long journey for the team, now we are in the semi-final and God willing, we want to be in the final," said Coach Yusuf.

"We know the importance of this game and there is no pressure on this team," added Ezenwa, whose heroics against Angola in the quarter-finals earned him the Man of the Match award.

"I'm there for the team as the leader of the team. We are set for Sudan tomorrow (today)," he affirmed.

The Enyimba goalkeeper also confirmed the team have been paid their win-bonuses and they now want to win more games so as to have more cash in their pockets.

"We have been paid our bonuses and we are hoping to get more money in our pockets by winning more games," he said.

More on This

2018 CHAN - Eagles Will Beat Sudan Tomorrow

A former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Gbenga Elegbeleye has said the Super Eagles… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.