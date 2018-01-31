Nigeria/Sudan: We Can Shock Eagles - Sudan Coach

Photo: CAF

Chan 2018 - Nigeria.

Sudan technical adviser, Zdravko Logarusic says the team can overcome the challenge of the Super Eagles in today's Semi-Final clash in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Falcons of Jediane edged the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 in Saturday's quarterfinal match and will he hoping to create another upset by defeating the Super Eagles for a place in the final.

Logarusic said that his team have every chance to beat Nigeria on Wednesday.

"We are not having any sleepless night despite the fact that we will be facing a team like Nigeria. What stop us from beating Nigeria if we can overcome Zambia?

"Yes, the game won't be an easy encounter, however, I am confident that Sudan will defeat Nigeria today."