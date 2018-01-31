Sudan: Ministry of Guidance - Sudan Is a Living Model of Religious Freedom

Khartoum — Minister of Guidance, Abu Bakr Othman Ibrahim, has belittled the allegations by some circles and their insistence on the absence of religious freedoms in Sudan, stressing that the reality of religious freedoms in the country is contrary to that claim and it was refuted by the senior Christian clerics who visited Sudan recently.

The minister, interviewed, Tuesday, by the Blue Nile channel that Sudan, enjoys religious freedom and peaceful coexistence.

He pointed out that the workshop which organized by the ministry for religious co-existence was attended by a number of Christians of all sects.

He said that his ministry received letters from the embassies of Norway and the Netherlands demanding the translation of the workshop in English and French, which indicates that Sudan is a living model of religious freedom and peaceful coexistence.

The minister has described the differences that occur in the Sudanese arena between the Islamic currents as non-core difference in viewpoints.

He added that the ministry is fighting the phenomena of extremism and radicalism by adopting the principle of moderation.