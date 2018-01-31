30 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kasha Receives Governor of South Sudan's Northern Upper Nile State

Kosti — The Wali(governor) of White Nile State , Dr Abdul-Hameed Musa Kasha met in Rabak , Tuesday a delegation from South Sudan's Northern Upper Nile State led by Governor of the State, Deng Kak.

A meeting between the two sides was held and discussed security situations along the jouint borderline and agreements signed between the two states.

Kasha said the visit confirms eternity of relations between the two people and that the purpose of the visit is to reactivate deals on preservation of ties of good neighborliness and to how to ease movement of pastoralists between the White Nile and Northern Upper Nile States.

The Governor of the Northern Upper Nile State , for his part, thanked the Government of Sudan representing in Government of White Nile State for hosting the South Sudanese refugees , stressing keenness to keep up ties of good neighborliness.

He added the visit was response to previous visits paid by Government of While Nile State and aims to evaluate the Framework Agreement signed between the two bordering states and to boost relations between the two peoples.

