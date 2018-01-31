30 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Ambassador to Sri Lanka Presents Credentials

Khartoum — Ambassador Seraj Edeen Hamid presented his credentials to the President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, as Extra-ordinary Ambassador and Plenipotentiary of Sudan to the Republic of the Sudan and to Sri Lanka, resident in New Delhi.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir, to his Sri Lankan President.

The Sri Lankan President, on his part, stressed the keenness of his government to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with Sudan in all fields.

