Gambia: Elixir Inaugurate Power Box

Elixir Global Group on Tuesday 23rd January 2018, launched its long-awaited product called "Elixir Power Box".

Elixir Global Group, is an investment holding company that is engaged in agriculture, energy and technology with a view to provide job opportunities in the country, particularly for the youth folk, in order to help curb the menace of irregular migration among the future leaders of The Gambia.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, CEO Pa Modou Jobe said this is in line with his associations strive towards helping Government in the struggle to provide electricity supply across the country and address the acute problem of electricity that is posing serious threat to the country's energy sector.

"The power Box is an all in one solution that entails all the necessary components of the solar system put in a concise box, and ideal for upgrade power solutions," he said

The movable power box, according to Mr. Jobe has 200 ampere hours of energy with 1100 watts inverter among other necessary components for protection within the box; that this does not need wiring necessary for the solar system.

"The rationale behind this product is to address the problem of lack of adequate sustainable energy that has been hampering the operations of NAWEC now. With this box, that will be a thing of the past especially for rural households, thus bridge the gap in the supply of electricity to all the citizenry," Mr. Jobe emphasized.

He pointed out that they face technical and financial challenges during the process of making the box, but expressed rejoice that they were to attain success; that the energy issue is a daunting task which requires collective efforts to make Gambia an all electrified nation.

He thanked the media outlets for their cooperation with the group and urged for continuity, adding that both parties are working towards the interest and development of the country.