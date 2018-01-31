Cameroon: Laikom - the Bedrock of Kom Culture

analysis

Welcome to Laikom, the traditional footstool of the Kom people of Fundong Sub Division, Boyo Division in the North West region. Here, the people, under the leadership of Fon Clement Ndzi II and forefathers, have judiciously resisted the blade of modernism, holding tight to their ancestral beliefs and traditions, despite their enthusiasm to embrace education, new technology and the law. Like in most traditional African setups, Kom is entirely a patriarchal society. Males hold the vast majority of power and privileges, while females mostly focus on the kitchen, farming and child bearing. Indeed, a man's power and wealth is measured by the number of wives he owns. Thus a man with one wife may not speak as loud as his peer with two. But what makes the difference between Kom and several other communities is its matrilineal succession practices. Despite excessive male authority, lineage in the Kom culture continues on the side of the mother and not the father. When an adult Kom male dies, ownership of his property including his compound, wives and children is transferred to his nephew (son of his sister) and not his own son. Are you puzzled? Succession even becomes more complex if a deceased male did not have a nephew to inherit his property. In this case, succession is continues on the side of first cousin. Reports however say this practice is steadily becoming unpopular considering the thousand voices rising against it. Apart from its cultural bedrock role, Laikom remains an indelible symbol of unity for the Kom people. Its population leans on the royal palace said to have been ruled by 14 successive Fons since 1730. Apart from its ancient shrines and inspirational traditional dances like the Njang and chonng performed during funerals and merriments, Laikom perches on over 6,000 feet above sea level with an undulating terrain of multiple hills and valleys interspersed with waterfalls, streams, brooks, lakes and caves. Its gorgeous landscape competes with Scotland and Switzerland, turning green in the rainy season and golden brown in the dry season. The Fon of Kom is certainly a humanist. The palace holds a listening ear to the people, acting according to the will of the people. Recently, the Kwifons and the Fon listened to the cry of widows and orphans with regard to material inheritance. The palace ruled that widows and orphans must be consulted in every decision concerning the disposal of their late husbands or father's property, including land. The news might not have been palatable to unchangeable traditionalists who believe that tradition is holier than even the Ten Commandments. But the vast majority calls the decision saintly. If tourism is part of you, then Laikom is the place. You may not find starry hotels and myriads of classic European dishes. But, the taste of distinguished African traditional meals, including achu and kati-kati, and the unbeatable hospitality of the people would win your heart forever and ever.