South Africa: SA Claim Fifth Place At U19 World Cup

South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh in Queenstown to claim fifth spot at the ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Fraser Jones and Akhona Mnyaka took eight wickets between them, setting up a comfortable victory for the South Africans.

A thrilling spell by Jones with the ball up front saw him claim his first youth one-day International five-wicket haul (five for 33) off just eight overs, including a maiden.

Mnyaka also took an impressive three for 27 as the opposition was bowled out for 178 in 41.4 overs after electing to bat first.

Bangladesh had slipped to 33 for 5 thanks to the opening bowlers, but Afif Hossain (63 off 59 balls) and Shakil Hossain (61 off 89) brought life back to their innings, helping their side to a more respectable total in the end.

South Africa lost only the wickets of openers, Jiveshen Pillay (12) and Matthew Breetzke (36), in their well-timed executed hunt for victory.

Raynard van Tonder played another captain's knock, returning unbeaten for 82 runs off 99 balls (7x4s, 2x6s) and shared a 117-run, third-wicket stand with Hermann Rolfes, who was also not out for 44 off 51 balls (7x4s).

The Baby Proteas cruised to victory with 69 balls to spare.

Source: Sport24