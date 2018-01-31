South Africa: New Day Zero Date Announced

Photo: @MyWaterMeter/Twitter

Water collection points set up in Cape Town in preparation for Day Zero.

Day Zero, when household taps run dry in the City of Cape Town, has been moved back four days to April 16, the city announced on Tuesday.

According to the latest data, dam levels for Cape Town have dropped by 0.9% to 26.3%.

The average daily water production of all water sources is at 580 million litres per day compared to the target of 450 million litres per day.

Although there are many dedicated water ambassadors whose are working to help avoid Day Zero, the city has called on those who are not rolling up their sleeves to join their neighbours in the fight.

"We need all water users to join the efforts of Team Cape Town," Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said.

Level 6B water restrictions which, among other requirements, set the daily water usage of 50 litres per person per day, will come into effect from Thursday, 1 February 2018.

This is in an effort to drive water usage down further as it is the only way that the city can avoid Day Zero.

New water tariffs also come into effect from 1 February 2018.

According to the city, increasing the cost of water should help to change behaviour and drive down usage further, especially among high users.

"All income from the proposed tariff will go towards funding essential water services. The city does not make a profit on water revenue," said Neilson.

Level 6B water restrictions include:

A daily limit of 50 litres or less per person whether at home, work, school or elsewhere.

Outdoor usage of boreholes is strongly discouraged. Usage for irrigation purposes will be limited to a maximum of one hour only on Tuesdays and Saturdays before 09:00 and after 18:00.

Borehole/wellpoint water use must be metered and all users are required to keep records and have these available for inspection.

Permission from the National Department of Water and Sanitation to sell or buy borehole/wellpoint water.

Citizens can visit www.capetown.gov/thinkwater for all water-related information, including Level 6B restrictions and FAQs about Day Zero, as well as tips to lower usage even further.

Also visit www.capetown.gov.za/watermap to see if your household is painting the city green to avoid Day Zero.