South Africa: Party and State - Conflating the Two Undermines Democracy

opinion

DA leader Mmusi Maimane's move to take "political control of each respective government's response" to the Western Cape water crisis is a textbook illustration of the dangerous conflation of party and state.

In South Africa's constitutional system, in which political parties play such a dominant role and in which voters vote for political parties and not individuals (except for ward councillors at local government level), the danger of conflating party and state looms large. The recent move by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, to take "political control of each respective government's response" to the water crisis is a textbook illustration of this conflation of party and state. This undermines democracy.

On Tuesday I received yet another spam text message from DA leader Mmusi Maimane about the Cape Town water crisis (all attempts to stop this spamming have so far been in vain), in which Mr Maimane invites me to "see my plan" to deal with the water crisis. Mr Maimane is a member of the National Assembly and leader of the official opposition, but he does not serve in any capacity in either the national or in any of the provincial or local governments in South Africa.

The plan...