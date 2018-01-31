Nigeria: NPFL - Akwa Utd to Seal Dana Air Deal As Seven Match-Day 6 Games Hold

Plans have been concluded to seal deal with Dana Airlines to become official Airline of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United FC.

A statement by Mfon Patrick, the media officer of the Aiteo Cup champions yesterday confirmed that the deal will be formalised on Friday, February 2 in the Conference Hall of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Though the details of the partnership were not revealed, Patrick quoted Club Chairman, Elder Paul Bassey, as saying it was a worthwhile venture that will be beneficial to both parties.

"In choosing to partner Akwa United FC, Dana has not only shown respect to an operation base (Uyo) that has been very rewarding business wise, but it has also identified a club that is most likely to better propagate its services," concludes the statement.

Meanwhile, Akwa United will continue to push for how to hang on to the top of the NPFL standing with a Match-day 6 away trip to FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi this evening.

With four wins out of five to stay on same 12 points as champions Plateau United, the Promise Keepers will be aiming to consolidate or at worse get a valuable point from the road trip to Nnewi.

However, it promises to be a tough one given the fact that IfeanyiUbah have just two wins so far and are sitting at the 12th spot on the log. They have lost their last three games and will want to use this home advantage to bounce back.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars will be looking for their third consecutive home win of the 2017/18 NPFL campaign when they host El Kanemi Warriors at the Akure Township Stadium this afternoon.

The Owena Waves come into the game off the back of a creditable goalless draw at Abia Warriors on Match-day 5- with goalkeeper Moses Ocheje producing a breathtaking performance to deny the hosts after getting the nod ahead of first-choice Henry Ayodele.

The result kept Sunshine Stars in the top six, one point above 10th-placed ElKanemi, who failed to score in a home game at the Maiduguri Township Stadium for the first time since March 2013 in their tie against Kano Pillars on Sunday.

For Imama Amapakabo's boys, they were brought back to earth on Sunday as Kano Pillars ended their perfect home start to the campaign and they are billed to face a test of nerves and character as they look for their first away point of the season in Akure.

The Borno Warriors have lost and failed to score in their first two away games of the season against Rivers United and defending champions Plateau United.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, one of the biggest fixtures of Match-day 6 will be decided in Enugu on Thursday when Enugu Rangers and Rivers United go toe to toe.

Rangers go into Thursday's game on the back of a 1-2 defeat to Nasarawa United in Lafia on Monday and will be looking to bounce back by amassing maximum points at the expense of the Port Harcourt club.

The 'Flying Antelopes' have won once and also lost once at home this term but they will fancy their chances against a Rivers United side that have yet to register neither points nor goals on the board, on the road this term.

Team Manager of Rangers, Amobi Ezeaku is however full of respect for United and is adamant that the hosts will be taking nothing for granted at the 'Cathedral' tomorrow.

MATCH DAY 6 FIXTURES

MFM FC Vs Wikki

Enyimba Vs Abia Warriors

Go Round FC Vs Nasarawa

Pillars Vs Plateau Utd

Sunshine Vs Elkanemi

Yobe Vs Katsina Utd

IfeanyiUbah Vs Akwa Utd

THURSDAY

Kwara Utd Vs Lobi

Rangers Vs Rivers Utd

Tornadoes Vs Heartland

STANDINGS

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Akwa Utd

5

4

1

9

2

7

12

2

Plateau Utd

5

4

1

7

1

6

12

3

Lobi Stars

5

3

1

1

7

4

3

10

4

Wikki

5

3

2

3

3

9

5

Kano Pillars

5

2

2

1

7

5

2

8

6

Sunshine

5

2

2

1

4

3

1

8

7

Katsina Utd

5

2

1

2

8

5

3

7

8

Abia Warriors

5

2

1

2

4

3

1

7

9

Yobe Stars

5

2

1

2

5

5

7

10

El-Kanemi

5

2

1

2

4

5

-1

7

11

Rivers Utd FC

5

2

1

2

4

6

-2

7

12

FC IfeanyiUbah

5

2

3

6

6

6

13

Tornadoes

5

2

3

6

7

-1

6

14

Nasarawa

5

2

3

4

5

-1

6

15

Enyimba

5

1

3

1

3

4

-1

6

16

Rangers

5

2

3

4

6

-2

6

17

MFM FC

5

2

3

4

7

-3

6

18

Heartland

5

4

1

2

3

-1

4

19

Go Round FC

5

1

1

3

2

6

-4

4

20

Kwara Utd FC

5

1

4

1

8

-7

3