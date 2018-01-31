South Sudan: China and South Sudan Sign Framework Agreement On Concessional Loan

On January 25, 2018, the signing ceremony of the Framework Agreement on Concessional Loan between the Governments of China and South Sudan was held in Juba. H.E. He Xiangdong, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, Hon. Stephen Dhieu Dau, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of South Sudan signed the Agreement. Hon. Deng Alor Kuol, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. John Luk Jok, Minister of Transport, Mr. Zhang Yi and Mr. Cai Senming of Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance were present at the ceremony.

According to the framework agreement, the two Governments agreed that the Export-Import Bank of China provide a concessional loan to the Ministry of Finance for the implementation of South Sudan's air traffic management system engineering project. Upon completion of the project, South Sudan will gain the autonomy of airspace monitoring and air traffic information services, to provide strong support for its political, economic and social development.