Lesotho Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets With Chinese Experts

On 22 January 2018, Hon. Lesego Makhothi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, met with the 6-member Chinese Experts Technical Team deployed by the Ministry of Commerce of China. H.E. Dr. Sun Xianghua, Ambassador of China, Economic Counsellor Mr. Ma Guoliang of the Chinese Embassy, and senior government officials from relevant Ministries of the Lesotho government also attended the meeting.

The Technical Team would stay in Lesotho from 21 January to 6 February for preliminary research on several cooperative projects in areas of environment, fire control and agriculture, which would benefit a large number of ordinary Basotho.

Ambassador Sun extended thanks to the Lesotho government for its efforts on developing bilateral relations and implementing cooperative projects. He pointed out that the visit of the Technical Team reflected deep mutual trust and close partnership between the two countries and hoped that the Team could get strong support from Lesotho friends.

Hon. Makhothi explained the significance of relevant projects and, on behalf of Lesotho government, expressed welcome and appreciation to the Chinese side for sending the Technical Team to Lesotho. He pointed out that China was the strong partner of Lesotho and had been providing long-last support to the socioeconomic development of Lesotho.

Mr. Zhou Jianglin, head of the Technical Team, introduced the main task of their visit and expressed their desire to work close with Lesotho officials to implement the measures of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Principal Secretaries and Directors form different Ministries also welcomed the Technical Team and pledged full support and coordination to the Team.