Namibia: City to Spend N$32 Million On Hepatitis E Fight

WINDHOEK mayor Muesee Kazapua says the city has allocated N$32 million to fight the hepatitis E scourge.

He made the announcement yesterday during the municipality's first breakfast meeting with the media in Windhoek, where city officials discussed their plans for the year.

The hepatitis E virus was declared an outbreak late last year by the health ministry. Since then, two deaths and almost 500 cases have been recorded in the city's informal settlements.

The ministry of health has since allocated N$3,7 million to contain the outbreak, while the Khomas Regional Council has also committed N$2 million to fighting the disease.

Kazapua yesterday said N$17 million of the city's contribution to fighting the outbreak would be spent during the 2017/18 financial year, which closes at the end of June.

The money will be spent on building toilets and renovating existing toilets in affected informal settlements such as Havana, Hakahana, Greenwell Matongo, Goreangab and Ombili. The money will also be used to provide additional municipal water points in the affected areas.

"We should be ready to address the unforeseen circumstances that we may encounter as a city, and the outbreak of hepatitis E is not business as usual. It is a serious issue that needs our immediate action," he stressed.

Kazapua also revealed that the municipality will write off pensioners' outstanding water and electricity debts this year, as well as finalise existing agreements for the River Walk Initiative.

This is an initiative to rehabilitate the rivers, streams and some open spaces in Windhoek.

Other plans laid out by the city include the electrification of the Havana and Babylon informal settlements, the development of the Ramatex land and properties, the finalisation of pending land transactions, and the opening of the municipality's incinerator for medical waste disposal.

Kazapua added that the city council will continue with the formalisation of informal settlements by appointing contractors to service land and build houses, with 100 hectares of city land earmarked for housing purposes.

Windhoek chief executive officer Robert Kahimise said the targeted developments would be implemented within the next five months, "otherwise we are making promises that we cannot execute".

FINANCIAL CONCERNS

Windhoek continues to struggle with collecting its dues from residents, businesses and government offices for services rendered during the 2016/17 financial year.

Kahimise expressed concern at the non-payment by residents, and several government ministries and departments.

Windhoek had a budget of about N$6 billion last year.

Most of the city's revenue is generated from rates and taxes on infrastructure, and electricity and water charges. However, about N$634 million is still outstanding from clients.

Several ministries owed the city a combined N$80 million last year.

Kahimise said this year, they will be writing off about N$400 million in residents' debts because they were "not realistic".

The municipality's chief executive also expressed concern over cash flow challenges at the council, which he said would negatively affect the city "if it continues as it is".

"If we continue with our current spending by keeping our funds in other people's pockets, we will soon run out of funds to sustain our own operations," he stated.

The Namibian reported earlier that Windhoek lost about N$2 billion in four years, from 2012 to 2015.

Auditor general Junias Kandjeke said the city would not be commercially viable, and if allowed to continue, "these operating deficits will eventually erode the quality base, which will result in Windhoek being factually insolvent".

Windhoek spent over a billion dollars on the provision of electricity, while only generating about N$950 million in revenue.

Over N$640 million was also spent on the salaries of about 2 300 employees.

Kahimise said the city council had implemented the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) method to control finances and achieve a clean audit.