Tanzania: Let's Unite in Curbing Pollution, Environmental Degradation

HUMANS for a long time have been shooting ourselves in the foot.

In a battle to survive and force ends meet, human activities have always come back to haunt us as they lead to deforestation, environmental degradation and various other forms of destruction that are a prelude to the extinction of people from the face of the earth.

One of the major effects of human activity is climate change and if unchecked, it will soon lead to food insecurity and destruction of properties and life through floods and extreme weather patterns.

And, one of the causes among others is pollution, especially of water bodies. This saw the Chairman of the East African Heads of State, President Yoweri Museveni revealing that regional leaders are worried over the rate of pollution affecting Lake Victoria and Kagera River before calling for immediate action to save the two important water sources. He said this while addressing the current East African Legislative Assembly sessions in Kampala. He instructed the legislators to promote the protection of the two common resources.

The call could not have come at any better time than this and the importance of these water sources can never be underestimated, not only to Tanzania, but the EAC region. And, since Tanzania enjoys its own share of these sources, then we have the duty to protect them.

Firstly people around these areas and all those living around the catchment area of these sources should be in the forefront in preserving them by making sure that there is no deforestation and other forms of environmental degradation.

On the other hand, as a country, there is every reason for cultivating a culture of protecting the environment. Unwarranted cutting down of trees, burning of forests and land clearing just but to mention a few, should be checked to avoid climate change. Those responsible for enforcing environmental protection in the country should leave no stone unturned in making sure that people respect the laws and activities that are counterproductive are shunned.

Those found on the wrong side of the law should be brought to book and let the law take its own course. On the other side, every citizen should cultivate a culture of conserving the environment for the betterment of tomorrow. Together it can