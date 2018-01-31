Namibia: Fire Guts Gibeon Church Hostel

THE Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Republic of Namibia (ELCRN) hostel at Gibeon village was gutted by fire on Monday afternoon.

The hostel housed 76 primary school pupils.

Hardap governor Esme Isaack yesterday said the fire destroyed the boy's hostel block where two school workers were also accommodated.

The governor said it was unclear what caused the fire, adding that the value of the damage was yet to be determined.

At the time the fire broke out, said Isaack, all boarders were in their dormitories, but escaped without any injury after they smelled smoke.

However, she noted, the fire had destroyed the affected boys' school uniforms and books, as well as all personal belongings and national documents of the two workers.

"Luckily the boy's casual clothes are being kept in a separate room," she added.

She said the boys were sheltered overnight in the dining hall and were expected to be moved yesterday to the local //Aoseb Secondary School hostel where they will be accommodated temporarily.

She appealed to the public and businesses for donations in kind or cash to assist those affected by the fire.

luqman@namibian.com.na