Namibia: Crime Rises in //Karas

POLICE in the //Karas region recorded a 1,05% increase in crime in the 12-month period between December 2016 and December 2017.

This was said by Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga in an interview with The Namibian during his visit to the region, where he observed that the increase comes against the background of a decline in recorded criminal cases in the two previous years by 1,8% and 0,2%, respectively.

"We need to analyse the crime figures to come up with new strategies to reduce the crime rate," he said, adding that his visit was to assess the state of service delivery by the police in the region.

"I want to see more especially what strategies they have in place to protect the public and provide services," he stated.

Ndeitunga called commanding officers in //Karas to a meeting at the regional headquarters at Keetmans-hoop on Monday, where he stressed the need to speed up investigations into criminal cases, and to ensure the safety of the general public.

He also reminded the senior officers that any form of ill-discipline from members of the force would not be tolerated, and that those found on the wrong side would face the wrath of the law.

"They will be dealt with accordingly, and shown the exit door, if need be, to ensure that the police enjoy the trust of the community," he stressed.

According to Ndeitunga, challenges highlighted by the //Karas regional commanders include the shortage of accommodation for officers, office space and human resources, worn-out police vehicles, and insufficient food for inmates as well as members stationed at border posts.

"That is not to say that all is not right. With the little resources at their disposal, they are effectively combating crime in the region," said the Inspector General.

He, however, conceded that officers operate on a shoestring budget due to the prevailing economic conditions in the country.

