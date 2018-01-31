Tanzania: This Is How You Will Get Your New Electronic Passport

Dar es Salaam — The National Identification Card, issued by the National Identification Authority (Nida), will be a key document in the processing of issuing the new passports, the commissioner general for the Immigration Department, Dr Anna Makakala has said.

Speaking shortly before the launch of the electronic passport at the Immigration Department's headquarters in Dar es Salaam today (Wednesday), Dr Makakala said those aspiring to get the document will be required to hold a National Identification Card from Nida.

"If you want to do away with unnecessary hurdles, you will simply be required to bring your Nida Card to our offices and fill in the forms... .Currently, such an arrangement will only be available at our Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar offices," she said.