Namibia: Sentencing Awaits Former Bank Supervisor

A FORMER bank employee who admitted to defrauding Standard Bank Namibia at Gobabis of over N$1,6 million between January 2013 and August 2015, will be sentenced today.

Mark van Wyk (29), was convicted after he pleaded guilty to 288 fraud charges and the related alternative theft charges at the start of his fraud and theft trial before High Court judge Naomi Shivute on 17 January 2018.

Shivute said that she will hand down the punishment on 31 January. Prosecutor Salomon Kanyemba, in his submissions, asked the court to hand down a direct prison sentence because Van Wyk abused his position of trust, and used the stolen money to entertain friends and family as well as on gambling.

Van Wyk's state-sponsored defence lawyer, Jan Wessels, pleaded with the court to show some mercy when passing the sentence because his client had expressed sincere remorse. Furthermore, Wessels asked the court to suspend a portion of the sentence to be imposed.

In a plea of guilty statement submitted to the court two weeks ago, Van Wyk accepted responsibility for the crimes. He told the court that he was employed as the accounts support consultant, also known as asset custodian, at the branch. His duties were to oversee transactions on the bank's internal revenue/interest accounts, as well as to do treasury balancing in respect of those accounts.

Van Wyk admitted that he initiated a scheme whereby he would obtain bank account details from his friends, relatives and acquaintances, and manipulate the bank's system to cause payments to be captured and transferred from the bank's internal revenue/interest accounts to his personal accounts and to the accounts of his friends, relatives and acquaintances.

