Namibia: Local Dance Stars Present 'Unrelated' Tomorrow

FIRST Rain Dance Theatre, Da-Mai Dance Ensemble and the College of the Arts come together for 'Unrelated'. A dynamic evening of contemporary dance choreographed by local dance veterans Haymich Olivier, Trixie Munyama, Angelika Schroeder and Tatenda Chabarwa.

Showcasing four choreographies unrelated in theme or context, the event endeavours to thrill audiences with the incredible dance vocabulary of its seasoned performers deftly exploring movement within the distinct themes of hope, strength, balance, inner turmoil and the experimental.

"This is a very unique opportunity to see Namibian dance veterans come together as not just choreographers but also performers," says Olivier. "We have been working mostly as dance educators and choreographers so we have had a real hunger to perform. The quality in choreography and performance will be very high. Audiences can look forward to an experience that will have them spellbound."

Described as "eclectic in images and expressive in nature", 'Unrelated' is presented in a dance industry Olivier describes as on the rise.

"The last 10 years have seen major changes in the industry. Dance has become extremely popular and more children opt for dance as an extra-mural activity," he says.

"Dance has become part of popular culture, but we are still struggling to build an environment where dancers can live off dance exclusively. With the recent financial crises, there has been a massive lack in funding for dance projects and artistic work. Independent theatre work is very difficult to create because of this lack of funding."

Where there is an iron will, however, there is a way. And despite existing in an industry in which qualified and technically trained dancers are paid far less than musicians while large event organisers opt for international choreographers rather than their local counterparts, the show goes on.

Excited to set the Goethe-Institut alight tomorrow and this Saturday, Olivier invites Windhoekers to take a chance on something both rare and unique while encouraging spectators who feel intimidated by dance to simply immerse themselves in the experience.

"Often audiences look to see something in dance that they can understand in an intellectual way, a narrative or story that has a beginning and ending with characters that are recognisable as people in everyday life. But many times dance is an experience based in the spirit or emotions," he says.

"Dance often aims to move the audience to be reminded of something that is difficult to explain and often feels like a dream with no clear beginning or timeline. But the dream leaves you with a sense of something bigger, a feeling of beauty that transcends. I would suggest trying not understand with your mind but feel how the bodies of the dancers speak to you."

'Unrelated' will be on show at the Goethe-Institut on 1 and 3 February. Tickets are available in advance from the College of the Arts for N$100 and at the door for N$120. The show starts at 19h30.

- martha@namibian.com.na; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram