31 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 19 659 Men Circumcised in Khomas Since 2009

THE Khomas region has recorded 19 659 male circumcisions since 2009, said Khomas Regional Council chairperson Rachel Jacob on Monday.

Speaking at the opening of the council for the year on Monday, Jacob mentioned the figure as one of the region's achievements, and said the region aimed to achieve an 80% male circumcision target by 2025.

She explained that 9 916 male circumcisions were performed at public hospitals, while 9 747 were conducted at private health facilities since the implementation of the Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision programme nearly a decade ago.

The health ministry has targeted the circumcision of 300 000 men to reduce the spread of HIV by about 50% in 2025.

In terms of tuberculosis, 323 cases were recorded in the region in 2017, with the highest number recorded at the Hakahana and Okuryangava clinics.

"At least 91% of the reported cases were successfully treated," she said.

Jacob noted that 24 000 people were registered to be on antiretroviral therapy (ART) offered at all clinics and hospitals in the region.

She added that 11 155 people had been tested for HIV by November 2017, and 57% of those who tested positive were linked to HIV treatment.

"We managed to reach out to 740 people on treatment who need the appropriate diet, however, cannot afford it," said Jacob.

She noted that the region has constructed community ART-adherence clubs in the Moses Garoëb, Samora Machel, Katutura Central and Windhoek Rural constituencies to relieve the burden on overcrowding clinics.

