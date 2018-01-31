Namibia: Car Recall Not New - Toyota SA

THE latest global recall by Toyota is not new, but is an ongoing campaign that commenced in July 2015, Toyota South Africa has said.

Toyota SA said in a recent statement that it is conducting a recall campaign related to potentially defective Takata airbag inflators.

This comes a few weeks after Toyota announced that it is globally recalling more vehicles to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata airbag inflators.

The company says the recall covers the Toyota Corolla and Matrix, Scion xB, Lexus IS250 and 350, and the Lexus IS-F from 2009, 2010 and 2013. Also recalled are the 2010 and 2013 Toyota 4-Runner, Lexus IS250C and 350C and Lexus GX460, as well as the 2009 and 2010 Toyota Yaris and Lexus ES350, and the 2013 Toyota Sienna.

International media reported early in January that the recalls come after Takata revealed that another 3,3 million inflators are defective.

"Its inflators can explode with too much force, and hurl shrapnel. At least 20 people have died worldwide, and more than 280 have been hurt."

Toyota South Africa, which supplies to dealers in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland on Thursday (25 January 2018) issued a notice to recall more than 700 000 vehicles over airbag safety concerns, with some affected models dating back over 15 years.

It is not yet clear how many of those cars are in the Namibian market as financial manager at Indongo Toyota Wilbur Izaaks told The Namibian this week that they cannot comment as a Toyota dealer.

"We unfortunately cannot give any feedback. Kindly contact Toyota South Africa directly for any queries/questions", he said.

Questions sent to Toyota South Africa were not responded to by the time of going to print.

Toyota South Africa's statement, however, said affected customers are being contacted directly by the company as well as their dealers to bring their vehicles in for free repairs.

Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of Toyota South Africa, assured customers that their focus remains their safety and peace of mind.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused, but we feel this proactive measure is the right thing to do as prevention is always better than cure.

There has not been a single reported injury or fatality in this country arising from the potentially faulty Takata airbag inflators - and we want to keep it that way," he said in the statement.